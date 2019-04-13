Countrymen have forgotten those killed in Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Sirsa

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) There is no one in the national capital to remember those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, ruing over the lack of initiative in the city to mark 100 years of the incident on Saturday.Hundreds of people were killed at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival on April 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of General Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd holding a pro-independence demonstration."Our countrymen have forgotten the thousands of martyrs who died in the massacre. It is with great sadness that I say this -- while the commemoration is happening at India Gate where the names of the martyrs of the World War are etched, but unfortunately, in the capital city of this country, there is no one to remember those that died in the massacre," Sirsa said."We have never forgotten the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh and we will not let anyone forget them," he added.The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee manages Gurdwaras in the national capital. PTI AMP SOMSOM