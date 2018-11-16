Countrymen want grand Ram temple in Ayodhya: Ramdev

Varanasi, Nov 16 (PTI) Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'Ram bhakt' and a 'Rashtra bhakt', Yoga guru Ramdev said Friday the people of the country want a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya to be built soon and asked the Union government to bring a law in Parliament in this regard.He said neither Hindus nor Muslims are against the construction of the temple.He said the political parties may have differences and oppose each other for various other reasons but on the issue of Ram, no one has "courage to oppose the deity".The prime minister is a "Ram bhakt and a Rashtra bhakt", he said, adding Parliament is the last option through which the temple can be built at its original place. Ramdev also said that a 'Patanjali Garment' showroom will be launched in Varanasi next month where clothes based on fusion of the country's ancient cultural traditions and modern fashion will be available. PTI CORR DPBDPB