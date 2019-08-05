Country's First 3-D Smart Traffic Signal Designed by Chitkara University Students Launched by Mohali Police

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Mohali traffic police have launched 3-D Smart Traffic Signal devised by the students of Chitkara University Incubated Start-up. The wireless system, called 'Intelights', has been installed at the traffic crossing near Quark City on Airport Road, on pilot project basis, and will regulate traffic signals with a smart bird's eye view wireless sensor system. The system was launched by Sharad Satya Chauhan, ADGP - Traffic, on August 2, 2019. The system, which was devised by the students of Chitkara University over three years of intensive research, was in the test trial phase for the last eight months before its final launch. A team comprising Gaurav Goyal, Dr. Vinay Kukreja and Dapinder Singh Virk of Chitkara University Incubated Start-up - Anukai Solutions; along with Navdeep Asija, Punjab Traffic Advisor; Arbab Ahmad, Project Manager - Punjab Vision Zero; and Charanjit Singh, Road Safety Engineer, Mohali; and Chitkara University students - Rahul Goyal, Karamdeep Singh Bami, Rohan Sharma, Arihant, Ekansh Garg, Karanveer Singh, Hardeep Singh, Sumit; worked to develop one-of-its-kind, real-time solution for defending 'Green Corridors' for ambulances, while controlling the movement of vehicles on roads. Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University; said, "Chitkara University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Education & Development (CEED) has taken upon itself to ignite young minds to nurture the Nation's vision of 'Startup India - Stand up India and Earn While Learn'. We are proud of our partnership with Mohali Police, and deeply indebted to them for taking the time to encourage and work alongside our students to come up with this unique and innovative solution. Chitkara University aims to encourage original thinkers, with skills and resources, to help make a real difference in everyday lives of people." Memorandum of Understanding to conduct research and development in the area of IT and Computation for Traffic Police with the start-up Anukai Solutions of Chitkara University was signed in the month of September 2018, and immediately after that team was assigned to this mammoth task. Intelights proposes a 360 degree solution to curb the rising problem of traffic congestion. One of the major reasons for traffic congestion is the inefficient working of traffic signal timers installed at intersections. Presently, the timers of traffic lights display a preset value which leads to waste of time. For instance, consider a scenario where green light of '20 seconds' is displayed but there is no vehicle present at that particular intersection - thus leading to unnecessary waste of time. To tackle this issue, 'Intelights' proposes an Intelligent Traffic Timer Control; which uses dynamic signal control technology to adjust the timers of red, yellow and green lights according to the traffic density at an intersection. The system uses existing CCTV cameras to gather live traffic video feed, and automatically evaluates the traffic density using Artificial Intelligence (image processing), and sets the signal timers accordingly. This process is repeated for every cycle of traffic lights to keep traffic flowing smoothly. About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. 