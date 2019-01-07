Couple arrested for drug peddling in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) A couple, allegedly involved in large-scale sale of synthetic drugs to youths, was arrested with 10 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said. The duo, identified as Mallipora Devsar resident Sabzar Ahmad Rather alias Raja and his wife, was arrested in Qazigund area of Kulgam during a police check. The contraband drugs were also recovered from them, a police spokesman said. They were arrested for drug peddling during the checking at Akhran Bridge Mirbazar, he said. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said, adding that the matter is being probed further. PTI SSB MIJ MAZ CK