Couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A young couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said Thursday.Bodies of Saru (27) and Shiv Ram Gujjar (22) were found on the railway track last night, officials said.The married woman, who had two children, had an affair with Shiv, Station House Officer (SHO) Khaleel Ahmed said.Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of suicide, he said, adding a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC has been registered.After postmortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their family members, the SHO said. PTI AG AD AD SOMSOM