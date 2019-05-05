Couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in UP

Muzaffarnagar, May 5 (PTI) A young couple ended their lives by jumping in front of a train in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Sunday. Vipin Kumar (28) and Dipika (27) died on Saturday night after they jumped in front an approaching train in the district's Khatoli town, Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said.They married four years ago against the wishes of their families. They were facing some problems because of which they might have committed suicide, the officer said.The bodies have been sent for postmortem and investigation into the case is underway, he said. PTI CORR SOMSOM