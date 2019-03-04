Couple commits suicide over family dispute in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday. Mohit and his wife Anuradha (26) ended their lives apparently over a family dispute in Mandawli village on Sunday evening, they said. According to Circle Officer Vijay Prakash Singh, Mohit, who was a guard, came to know about his wife's suicide while he was at work. He immediately left for his home, but later his body was found hanging from a tree near the village, Singh said. Police suspect that Mohit killed himself while going to his home, he said. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was underway, Singh said. The couple is survived by two children, he added. PTI CORR AD AD SNESNE