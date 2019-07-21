scorecardresearch
Couple, daughter killed as car collides with truck in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) A couple and their minor daughter were killed on Sunday when their vehicle collided with a truck in Sonipat district of Haryana, police said.Two others, who were also travelling in the car, suffered serious injuries, they said.The five car occupants including the couple, who was in their 30s, were on their way to Karnal from Faridabad. PTI SUN RHL CK RHL

