Couple found dead at home on Jammu outskirts

Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) A couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, police said. The bodies of Naveen Sharma, a caterer, and his wife Poonam, were recovered from their house in Greater Kailash, officials said. While Sharma's body was hanging from his room's ceiling, Poonam was found lying dead, they said. A team of forensic experts was called to examine the place and later the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the officials said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, they added.