Couple found dead on a tree in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said Friday.The incident took place on Thursday in Birni village of Bilgram area here, police said.The deceased, Neha and Durgesh, both aged around 18, were in a relationship and may have decided to take the extreme step after the girl's parents fixed her marriage elsewhere, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said.He said the bodies were found on a tree in Durgesh's agriculture field.He said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. PTI COR SAB AD AD ABHABH