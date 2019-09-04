Couple killed in road accident in Kota

Kota, Sep 4 (PTI) A couple was killed on Wednesday after a motorcycle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck here, police said.Sugana Gujjar, 37, was killed on the spot while her husband Raghuveer Gujjar, 42, succumbed to the injuries a MBS Hospital here.The couple had left home in the morning to attend a prayer meeting in a nearby village. At around 8.30 am, a speeding truck hit the motorcycle near a petrol pump in Kapren town, SHO of Kapren police station Budhiprakesh Nama said.The truck also overturned after hitting the motorcycle, however, its driver managed to flee the spot, the SHO said. He said the police have taken the truck under their custody and efforts were underway to nab the driver.The bodies were later handed over to their family members after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter was underway, he said. PTI CORR DPB