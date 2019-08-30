Couple's self-immolation bid at police station: Departmental inquiry ordered

Mathura, Aug 30 (PTI) A departmental inquiry will be conducted into the self-immolation bid at a police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district two days ago, police said on Friday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh Chauhan and Circle Officer Mahaban will probe the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said. Joginder, 40, and his wife, Chandra Vati, set themselves on fire at the Suri police station premises on Wednesday, alleging inaction by the police over their complaint that some village strongmen were harassing them, officials had said. Cases have been registered against suspended police station incharge Anup Saroj and sub-inspectors Deepak Nagar and Sunil Kumar Singh under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law) of the Indian Penal Code for not registering the case, the district police chief said. The couple suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The condition of Jogender is stable, while his wife continues to be in a serious condition, the SSP said. Villagers had said Joginder and his wife worked in a brick kiln in Surir town, but were facing harassment by four people of the village, who were trying to grab part of their land. Following an altercation last Friday, Joginder was hit on his head by a person named Satpal and his associates. Satpal and another accused, Mohan Syam, have been nabbed, and a search is on for Babloo and Shimmo, the SSP said. PTI CORRHMB