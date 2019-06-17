(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Coursmy launches Global Live and Video e-learning MarketPlace platform for Educators and Learners Coursmy, a brand of Greatwisdom India Pvt Ltd announces a holistic and simple to use Global B2B Live & Video e-learning platform. The model's prime objective is to provide a better live and video learning experience to learners with quality subject matter experts and reputed institutes. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923766/Coursmy_Amit_Singh.jpg )Coursmy platform is intended primarily for B2B users. In this Segment, the company offers cloud based SAAS platform for tutors, academic institutes and the corporate world. The platform is simple and easy to use for any educators, as they can create any course in simple steps.Coursmy platform offer easy accessibility, customization of the content, comfort in creating course and monetization, significant reduction in cost in reaching target audience and most importantly to develop their own brand and identity in untapped market.Coursmy helps individuals, Institutes and companies to gain the skills, which is very much required to pace up in changing global economy. Built on the premise that not all learning acquired in traditional classrooms, the platform allows experts anywhere to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge with the world. Students learn the most current and in-demand skills from variety of courses, which are high in demand.The process for Instructor signup is very simple, as they need to sign up as an educator, and upload their content and they can start selling on Coursmy platform. They can upload video classes, or can create live session, or any materials through their dashboard. Coursmy course listing is based upon most trending keywords, which will help partners to achieve great visibility among target audience. Coursmy also introduces affiliate partner program, where Coursmy partner will have an opportunity to earn upto 90% of course sales. In phase 1, this platform is launched for India, USA, UK Market. This platform connects with a global audience and unlocks high earning potential.In phase 2, company is planning to launch collaborative learning community, where educator can help learner to reach personal and professional goals with the support of artificial intelligence tool. The concept encompasses three key factors of understanding, remembering and applying of concepts to improve overall knowledge and yet again another three crucial factors of problem solving, critical thinking and dealing with difficulties to enhance skill sets.Announcing company vision for the future, Amit Singh, Founder and CEO, Coursmy says, "We want to become partner of quality tutors and institutes by providing a great yet simple to use SAAS platform, where they can expand their own business potential and growth in multiple folds. The platform allows learners to engage and capacitate them to excel in career. It is all about making learning an interesting and engaging process to empower the future generation. Our mission is also to make already digital-savvy learners to be engaged in effective digital material for quality learning." In other words, the startup operates under the premise that new generation isn't impressed by outdated textbooks or unstructured digital content and are more drawn to clean, streamlined digital content.About Coursmy.com Coursmy is an Ed-tech startup focusing on delivery quality Live and Video courses globally. We're implementing a web-based solution that aligns Students and quality educators on the same platform with enhanced features and improved experience as compared to the other platforms.Please visit http://coursmy.com for more informationSource: Coursmy.com PWRPWR