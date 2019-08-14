Court acquits 2 accused of robbery during Muzaffarnagar riots

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 14 (PTI) A court here acquitted two people accused of robbery during the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar, saying the prosecution failed to prove they were guilty.Additional District Sessions Judge Punam Rajput on Tuesday acquitted Vinod and Jitendra due to lack of evidence. Rajput said the prosecution could not prove their guilt.Hashim, a riot victim, had filed a police complaint against several people, alleging they robbed his house at Phugana village during the riots on September 8, 2013, the prosecution said. The Special Investigation Team probing the riots cases had filed a chargesheet against the two people under section 395 of the IPC (punishment for dacoity).With this, 43 cases, including five of gangrape, have been decided so far and 358 people were acquitted, according to the prosecution.Seven people were convicted in one case in connection with the killing of two youths in Kawal village.Police had registered 510 cases and arrested 1,480 people in connection with the riots.After investigation, the SIT filed charge sheets in 175 cases. PTI CORR ABHABHABH