Court acquits 4 accused of dacoity at actor's house in Maha

Thane, May 15 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane hasacquitted four persons of charges of dacoity at the residenceof a television actor here in 2016.District and Sessions Judge S B Bahalkar in his orderon Tuesday said the prosecution miserably failed to provebeyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused.According to the prosecution, on the intervening nightof February 3 and 4, 2016, actor Lovey Sasan, a resident of a housing society on Mira Road area here, went to her aunt's house for a party.Her neighbours called her up in the early hours of February 4, saying her house was burgled.After the actor reached home, she found that robbers had decamped with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 4.07 lakh.The prosecution told the court that the robbers beat up the housing society's watchman when he stopped them from entering the premises and also locked doors of theneighbouring houses from the outside.The actor later lodged a complaint based on which thepolice registered a case against four persons under IndianPenal Code sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity,with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 458(house trespass).On February 27, 2016, the police arrested SanjayKalyan Kale (28), Ramesh Kalyan Kale (33), Suresh Vishram Kale alias Santosh Devidas Chavan (38) and Ashok Rajendra Shinde alias Raja Vishram Kale (40), for their alleged involvement in the offence.The advocates of the accused contested the case andpointed out that the identification parade of their clientswas not held.They said in the CCTV footage of the housing society,the faces of the accused were covered, and also there was norecovery of the booty said to have been stolen by them, thedefence argued.They prayed that the accused be given benefit of doubtand freed.After hearing both sides, the judge accepted arguments put forth by the defence counsels and acquitted the four accused. PTI COR GK DVDV