Court allows Manju Verma to leave Begusarai for treatment

Begusarai (Bihar), Jan 31 (PTI) A Begusarai court on Thursday permitted former Bihar minister Manju Verma, in jail in an Arms Act case that surfaced during a probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sex scandal, to go outside the town for better medical treatment. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sangita Rani passed the order on an appeal filed by Verma, who had alleged that she was in extreme pain due to a dental problem for which proper treatment was locally unavailable and taking painkillers was causing damage to her kidneys. But, the court made it clear that the suspended Janata Dal (United) legislator would have to bear the expenses. While moving her application on Wednesday, the former social welfare minister reportedly broke down and pleaded that she be referred to a hospital in Patna. Verma and her husband, Chandrashekhar, are named in an Arms Act case following the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their residence. The ammunition was recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation during a raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sexual abuse case. Verma had to step down last August after it emerged that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case of sexual abuse of girls at a government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur. PTI CORR NAC SNSHMB