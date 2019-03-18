Court allows Peter Mukerjea to go to pvt hospital after heart attack

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) A special CBI court here Monday allowed Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to get admitted to a private hospital of his choice for treatment, after it was told that he had suffered a mild heart attack. The court was told that he required either a bypass surgery or an angioplasty. Peter, a former media baron, is facing trial along with his estranged wife Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. Sheena was the biological daughter of Indrani from a previous relationship. Peter was on Sunday admitted to the state-run J J Hospital after he complained of chest pain. On Monday, Peter moved an application through his lawyers before special Judge J G Jagdale, seeking the court's permission to get admitted to a private hospital of his choice. A report submitted by J J Hospital's medical team to the court Monday stated that Peter had suffered a mild heart attack, and that there were four blockages in his three main arteries. The report opined that Peter is required to undergo either a bypass surgery or an angioplasty at the earliest. After perusing the report, the court allowed Peter to be admitted to a private hospital, under police escort. The lawyers were directed to inform the court about the private hospital where Peter would be admitted. Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others in her car in April 2012, and her body was disposed of away from the city. The alleged murder came to light in August 2015 after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested by police for possessing a firearm, spilled beans about the crime. Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, Peter was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. The case was later handed over to the CBI for investigation. PTI SP NSK SNESNE