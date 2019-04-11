Court allows Peter Mukerjea to stay at hospital for recovery

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A court here Thursday allowedPeter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, tostay for some more time at a city-based private hospitalwhere he underwent a bypass surgery last month.CBI court judge J C Jagdale allowed the former mediabaron to continue treatment at the hospital.Earlier the courthad rejected Mukerjea's bail plea on medical grounds."He has been allowed to stay at the Asian Hearthospital for the cardiac rehab programme," said his lawyer AmitGhag.Mukerjea is in jail since November 2015.He had sought bail on the ground that conditions atthe Arthur Road prison, where he was lodged before thesurgery, were unhygienic and he could fall prey to infectionsif he returned there.According to the CBI, 24-year-old Sheena Bora waskilled by her mother and Mukerjea's wife Indrani Mukerjea withthe help of her driver Shyamwar Rai and former husband SanjeevKhanna in April 2012. Peter was allegedly party to theconspiracy. PTI AVIKRK ANBANB