Court allows Tharoor to travel abroad

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, an accused in a case related to wife Sunanda Pushkar's death, to travel abroad.Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted permission to Tharoor to go to the USA from May 5-20.In his application, Tharoor had claimed that he has to attend certain press conferences there.While granting him bail in the case, the court had directed not to leave the country without its prior permission.The former Union minister has been charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.