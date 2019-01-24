Court appoints son guardian of ill mother to meet her medical expenses

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Coming to the aid of septuagenarian woman suffering from Parkinson's disease, a Delhi court has appointed her son as legal guardian to enable him to deal with her financial matters to meet medical treatment cost.District Judge A S Jayachandra has appointed the 76-year-old woman's son as her guardian who will also manage her property and bank account."The petition stands allowed. The petitioner (elderly's son) is hereby appointed as the manager/guardian of the mentally ill-person in respect of her share in the property and her bank account," the court said.The man said after his father's death, he, his sister and ailing mother inherited the property.The plea further said that his mother, who is a retired government teacher, was receiving her retirement benefits and other income in her bank account which she was unable to operate due to her neurological condition. "In order to raise funds for further treatment of his mother, the petitioner is left with no option but to develop the property inherited by them with the help of a developer. The petitioner and his sister have incurred huge amounts on the treatment of their mother. To meet out further expenses, they need to utilise the funds deposited in their mother's bank account," the plea said. The court asked the man to furnish a copy of the bank transactions annually for a period of two years to the sub-divisional magistrate of Vivek Vihar in east Delhi, with a copy to the court regarding the condition of his mother. The court also ordered that he should not alienate any immovable property without its permission. PTI URD SKV RCJ