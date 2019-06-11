Court awards 10 yrs of rigorous imprisonment to father-son duo in dowry death case

Gaya, Jun 11 (PTI) A local court here Tuesday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a father-son duo in connection with a dowry-death case of 2017 in Gaya district.Additional District and Sessions Judge (II) Kameshwar Nath Rai found the duo, identified as Nanuk Prajapat and his son Nagendra Kumar, guilty of murdering Rinky Devi for not fulfilling their dowry demands and awarded the sentence.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them, failing which they would have to serve an additional three months in jail.Additional Public Prosecutor Arvind Kumar said that as per the FIR, Rinky Devi was poisoned to death by her husband Nagendra Kumar, father-in-law Nanuk Prajapat and mother-in-law Munni Devi on April 19, 2017 in Lohda village of Konch police station for her failure to fulfil their dowry demands.The victim's father, Naresh Prajapat, had lodged an FIR against the three in this connection.The court declared Munni Devi as an absconder and proceeded against the two accused persons in the case, Kumar said. PTI CORR AR SBN IJTIJT