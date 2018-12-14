Court awards lifer to 2 for killing woman in witchcraft incident

Simdega (J'khand), Dec 14 (PTI) A court here Friday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for killing a woman and injuring her husband, in an incident related to witchcraft, three years ago, court officials said. Additional District Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav found Muna Say and Somlal Manjhi guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, they said.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on them, the officials said.The incident happened at Urte-Banmunda village underthe jurisdiction of Jaldega police station on June 12, 2015, acourt official said.Raghunath Manjhi was taking bath near his house in theevening and his wife Savitri Devi was sitting on the verandahand chopping vegetables.On hearing screams of his wife, Manjhi rushed and sawthat his nephew Muna Say was attacking her with knife and the latter's brother-in-law Somlal was throttling her, theofficial said.The duo attacked Manjhi when he tried to save his wife and fled the scene, the official said, adding they were arrested later.While Manjhi's wife died on the spot, he was admitted to a hospital.The woman was killed on suspicion of practising blackmagic, the court official said.The duo was held guilty under various sections of theIPC and Dayan Pratished Adhiniyam (Prevention of WitchcraftAct), the official added. PTI CORR BS PVR SBN SRY