Court awards over Rs 33 lakh compensation to accident victim's family

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded over Rs 33 lakh to the family of a 32-year-old man who died after falling from a running bus whose rear gate was left open by the driver. The tribunal's Presiding Officer Pawan Kumar Jain asked National Insurance Company Limited, the insurer of the offending bus, to pay Rs 33,30,631 to the wife, two sons and aged parents of victim Prem Chandra Giri. The accident happened on November 4, 2015 and the victim was the sole bread winner of the family.According to Giri's wife, he fell off the running bus near Iron Yamuna bridge bus stand, as the rear gate of the bus was left open by the driver even after repeated requests of the conductor. The tribunal noted that the accident had happened due to the driver's negligence as Giri's falling from a moving bus shows that it was being driven at an excessive speed and it was also negligent on the part of the driver to have kept the rear gate open while driving. The court also held that the owner and driver of the bus, "shall be jointly and severally liable" to pay the compensation, along with the insurance company, to the victim's family.