Court awards Rs 11.8L compensation to yoga teacher from Nepal killed in road accident

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 11.8 lakh compensation to the family of a Uttarakhand yoga teacher who was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in 2017. A truck, allegedly being driven rashly, had hit 22-year-old Prakash Pandey's motorcycle, crushing him. MACT Presiding Officer Hardeep Kaur awarded the compensation to wife, mother and father of Pandey who, according to the family was working as a yoga teacher in Uttarakhand. "The factors noted above are sufficient to concludethat preponderance of probability is made out showing negligence of respondent no.1 (driver) in causing the accident. In view of the evidence adduced by claimants, coupled with charge sheet against R1, the issue is decided accordingly, in favour of the petitioners," the court said. It directed Oriental Insurance Company, insurer of the offending vehicle to pay the compensation amount, including interest within 30 days. Since the family could not provide any documentary proof regarding Pandey's income, the court computed compensation to his family based on the minimum applicable income in Uttarakhand. According to the complaint filed by Pandey's wife, on December 9, 2017, he was going from Rishikesh to Tapowan, when his motorcycle was hit by the truck. Ramesh Bharadwaj, an eyewitness and Pandey's friend who was with him on the motorcycle at the time of accident, stated that after the accident, the truck driver ran away from the spot leaving the vehicle there. PTI LLP SA