Court convicts eight persons in double murder case in J'khand

Latehar (J'khand), Dec 20 (PTI) A local court here has convicted eight persons in a case related to killing and hanging of two persons, including a minor, in 2016, court officials said.The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate in Latehar, Rishikesh Kumar, Wednesdya found all the eight accused guilty in the double murder case, the officials said.It is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence Friday, they said.The incident of killing and hanging happened two years ago on March 17.A cow trader, Majlum Ansari, 32, and Imitiaz Khan, 12, were found hanging from a tree between Jhabar and Chetan, under the jurisdiction of Balumath police station, in Latehar district, the officials said.They were beaten to death and the bodies were hanged from a tree, the police had said.The Latehar court convicted Manoj Sahu, Awadhesh Sao, Pramod Sao, Mithilesh Sao alias Banti, Vihsal Tiwary, Manoj Kumar Sao, Sahadev Soni and Arun Sao.Police had arrested the five accused - Manoj Sahu, Pramod Sao, Awadhesh Sao, Mithilesh Sao alias Banti and Manoj Kumar Sao, while Arun Sao, Sahadev Soni and Bishal Tiwari had surrendered before the court.