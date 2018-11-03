Court directs police to hand over certain documents to Tharoor in Sunanda death case

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A court here on Saturday directed Delhi Police to hand over certain documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the directions after he was told by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, that certain electronic evidence, provided by the prosecution, was not in good condition.The police, represented by public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, told the court that fresh copies will be given to Tharoor, after which the court fixed the mater for further hearing on December 1.The evidence include various documents which also contain statements of many witnesses recorded in the case.Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.The court had directed Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail on July 7 after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.He has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case. PTI UK ZMN