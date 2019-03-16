Court discharges all accused in coal scam case

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday discharged Bajrang Ispat Pvt Ltd, its director and another official in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Dumri coal block in Jharkhand in 2006.Special judge Bharat Parashar absolved the company, its director Ramesh Kumar Aggarwal and authorised signatory Anil Jain of all the charges, saying the evidence was not sufficient to proceed against them, defence lawyer D K Dubey said.Appearing for the accused persons, Dubey told the court that the charges of cheating (section 420, IPC) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B, IPC) were not made out against his clients, which was accepted by the court.According to the prosecution, Bajrang Ispat Pvt Ltd was allocated the Dumri coal block in Jharkhand in 2006 but subsequently, the said company was amalgamated with another firm -- TP Sao and Sons. PTI UK RCRC