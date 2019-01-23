Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Upendra Rai in money laundering case

(Eds: Adds background) New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail application of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the bail pea of the Delhi-based scribe in a case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In his application, Rai claimed he was not required for further custodial interrogation and no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody. ED opposed Rai's bail application. It told the court that the accused may influence witnesses and hamper probe if released. It informed the court that Rai had extorted money from various persons, claiming that he had information against them as he was a journalist and that thousands of crore of rupees were extorted. The agency had also told the court that Rai was influential and he may destroy evidence and flee from justice if he comes out of jail. The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the Tihar jail here, moments after he secured bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions. He had been earlier arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions, getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information, alleged extortion and manipulation of an Income Tax Department case against a Mumbai-based businessman. Rai however recently secured bail from the Delhi High Court in the CBI case. The ED had registered a money laundering case against him based on the CBI FIR. Rai has denied before the court all the allegations levelled against him. PTI URD LLP SA