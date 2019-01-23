scorecardresearch
Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Upendra Rai in money laundering case

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail application of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the bail pea of the Delhi-based scribe in a case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate. The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), at the Tihar jail here, moments after he secured bail in a CBI case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions. PTI URD LLP SA

