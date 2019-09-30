Court dismisses bail pleas of Chinmayanand, law student

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 30: A district court here on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and the law student who has accused him of rape. The two were sent to 14-day-judicial custody after being arrested in cases now running parallel. The former Union minister was booked under section 376C, a charge short of rape, on the basis of the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman who studies at a college run by his ashram. The woman has been charged with extortion, following a complaint by Chinmayanands lawyer that she and three others were demanding money from the leader. "District judge Rambabu Sharma heard the bail application of Swami Chinmayanand, and also the bail plea of the girl in an extortion case. The court dismissed both the bail applications," government counsel Anuj Kumar Singh told PTI. Chinmayanands advocate Om Singh said, "Following the rejection of the bail plea, an appeal will be filed in the Allahabad High Court." PTI CORR NAV ASH