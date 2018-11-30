Court extends CBI remand of Brajesh Thakur's aides by three days

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 30 (PTI) A court here on Friday extended by three days the CBI remand of two close aides of Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case.Special POCSO Judge R P Tiwari extended the CBI remand of Madhu Kumari, who managed many of Thakur's NGOs, newspapers and other businesses, and Ashwani Kumar - a quack who was attached to the shelter home in capacity of a "doctor".The duo was arrested more than a week ago and both have been in the custody of the probe agency since November 21.Media reports have alleged that Ashwani Kumar used to administer injections laced with sedatives to inmates of the shelter home, with the help of Madhu, after which the girls used to be subjected to sexual abuse.Meanwhile, it was alleged before the court by Madhu's lawyer that the CBI was "putting pressure" on her to reveal names of bureaucrats and political leaders involved in the racket though the same was refuted by the CBI counsel.Sexual abuse of inmates at the Balika Grih in Sahu Road locality came to light following a social audit by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.As the issue rocked the state legislature and Parliament, a CBI inquiry was recommended by the Nitish Kumar government in July.A fortnight later, social welfare minister Manju Verma stepped down following reports of close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and Thakur. PTI CORR NAC SNS RT