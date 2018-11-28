Court finds a man guilty of killing under trial prisoner in Rohini Courts Complex

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday convicted a member of notorious Neeraj Bawana gang for killing an undertrial prisoner in Rohini Courts Complex here in November last year.Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Bansal held Abdul Khan guilty of killing one Vinod while he was being taken to the lockup inside court complex after his appearance before a court in a case of cheating.The court acquitted Naveen Bali, another member of the gang, along with two others of the charges of hatching a criminal conspiracy in the matter, his advocate Nitin Vashishth said.The court took into consideration the post-mortem report and the statement of the eye witness in the case.It also took note of Vashishth's submission that prosecution failed to prove that a conspiracy was hatched between the accused persons.The court has put up the matter for December 5 for argument on quantum of sentence for Khan, where he may get death penalty or a life imprisonment.On November 13, last year under trial prisoner Vinod was shot at while he was taken to the court for his appearance in a case of cheating, and later succumbed to the injuries.Khan was apprehended at the spot with a country made pistol. After investigation, police alleged that the attack was made to kill another jail inmate because of a previous enmity but due to mistaken identity, Vinod was fired at. A charge sheet was filed against Khan for the offence of murder (punishable under section 302 of IPC) and other offences. The police also arrayed some other persons for the offence of hatching criminal conspiracy (punishable under section 120-B of IPC). All the accused persons had denied the allegation levelled against them. The court also observed that on the day of incident, all entry gates were not properly manned by the police for the purpose of security. PTI UK URD SA