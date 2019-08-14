Court issues arrest warrant against U'khand Cong leader's brother

Dehradun, Aug 14 (PTI) A court here issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday against the brother of the former state Congress president Kishore Upadhyay in connection with a cheque bounce case.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (III), Dehradun, Vibha Yadav issued the warrant against Sachin Upadhyay after he did not respond to court summons asking him to appear before it.The court directed the authorities to produce Sachin Upadhyay before it by September 16.The accused had issued a bank cheque of Rs 3 crore in favour of a company, Pine & Peak Developers, in November 2017 to repay a loan.The bank, however, returned the cheque saying the account was closed.A notice was then sent to Sachin Upadhyay by the company through its lawyer, but the amount was never paid to the firm.After going through the facts of the case and related documents, the court issued summons to Upadhyay to appear before it but he did not respond to them. The warrant of arrest follows Upadhyay's failure to respond to court summons. PTI ALM AD SOMSOM