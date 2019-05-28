Court issues NBW against LeT operative for money laundering, terror funding

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operative accused of money laundering and acting as a terror financing conduit.Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj passed the order against Mohammed Umer Madani, an operative of Pakistan-based proscribed terror group, after ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana submitted that the accused had not responded to the summons issued against him by the court.Rana said the summons sent to his residence in Madhubani, Bihar had returned and requested the court to issue the non-bailable warrant (NBW).The NBWs are returnable by July 29, the next date of hearing in the case.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a charge sheet through advocate A R Aditya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).According to the agency, the ED took up the case on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed against Madani by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The police arrested him in 2009 with fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 50,000, USD 8,000, Nepalese rupee 4,067 and some documents.Madani, the ED said, was based in Nepal and operating as an organiser for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is serving a jail term now in connection with the Delhi Police case, it said.The probe revealed Madani was "the right hand of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and LeT chief Zaki-ur-RehmanLakhwi, both residents of Pakistan, and that he was working for them to spot recruits for terrorist activities, organise training in Lashkar camps, launch LeT terrorists in India via India-Nepal border and distribute funds to LeT modules in India and Nepal".Madani was also involved in hatching a conspiracy with other LeT militants in order to carry out terrorist activities in India, the agency said."During investigation under the PMLA, it was revealed that Madani was maintaining various bank accounts in Nepal in which huge amounts of cash were deposited and subsequently withdrawn by him. It is on record that he did not have any source of income except the money provided by his handlers from Pakistan," it said.The ED added that Madani frequently visited Bihar and other states of India to fund LeT modules for carrying out terrorist activities. PTI UK SRY