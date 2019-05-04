Court issues open ended NBW against Gulf based investor for alleged links to AgustaWestland scam

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A Delhi court Saturday issued open ended Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) against a Gulf based investor for his alleged links to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar, allowed the Enforcement Directorate's application against Gulf investor/ businessman Omar Ali Balsharaf. The agency's Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh and advocate Naveen Kumar Matta argued that the ED had summoned Balsharaf multiple times since March 2018, but he did not join the investigation deliberately.The ED further said by not joining the investigation, he was evading the process of law and NBW against him was necessary to secure his presence in the instant case for an effective investigation. According to the ED investigation, it is revealed that M/s interstellar Technologies Ltd Mauritius, a company which received the AgustaWestland kickbacks, transferred an amount of USD 5,303,471 to the account of M/s Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading (RAKGT) LLC, Dubai which was maintained under the ledger head Omar Ali Balsharaf and Gautam Khaitan, another accused, which raised many questions and need clarification. Some other entries also found suspected in the RAKGT need Omar to join the probe, the ED said. The agency contended that as RAKGT was associated with Balsharaf, his trading business may be legal, but he needs to explain the money he got from various companies into the Dubai account. Some companies are also related to accused Khaitan and others. PTI LLP UK RCJ