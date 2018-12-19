Court issues summons to UP cops for 'fake' encounter

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday issued summons against eleven police officials in connection with an over 10 year old alleged fake encounter case on the plea of the deceased person's mother. The court ordered them to appear before it on January 25, 2019 in connection with Amjad killing case. The chief judicial magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautam issued summons against the policemen after taking cognisance under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The mother of the deceased has alleged, her son Amjad was killed in a fake encounter by the police after abducting him from his house under Ratanpuri police station area of the district on 2 February 2007. PTI CORR AD RCJ