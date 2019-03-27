Court orders attachment proceedings against six people in murder case

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 27 (PTI) A court here has initiated attachment proceedings against six people for not appearing before it in connection with a murder case during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautem on Tuesday issued notices to Ravinder, Prehlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender to surrender in the court on April 16.Earlier, the court had issued arrest warrants against them but they failed to comply with the order. The court has now ordered attachment of their assets and properties.According to a complaint filed by Mohammed Waseem, his son Shahnawaz was stabbed by eight people in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.The incident led to widespread tension in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts in which more than 60 people were killed. PTI CORR DPBDPB