Court orders CBI to probe further into woman DSP's suicide case

Coimbatore, Dec 13 (PTI) A court here Thursday rejected the closure report filed by the CBI in the alleged suicide of a woman DSP in 2015 and directed the agency to further investigate the matter and file a fresh report in six months.DSP Vishnupriya's father M Ravi and one of her batchmates had alleged harassment by her superiors in connection with a case related to the killing of Dalit youth Gokulraj, which she was probing.Chief Judicial Magistrate S Nagarajan, before whom the case came up for hearing, dismissed the closure report and ordered a thorough investigation based on all available documents, including phone call records.The CBI, in its report submitted in April this year, had concluded that there was no evidence of any foul play, and the death of Vishnupriya (27) was a clear case of suicide.The Tiruchengode DSP was found hanging in her residence in Namakkal district on September 18, 2015. He father had opposed the CBI closure report and contended that his daughter was forced to commit suicide following pressure from senior officials. PTI NVM NVG VS NSD