Court records doctor's statement in murder case of Unnao rape survivor's father

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday recorded the statement of an AIIMS doctor in the case of alleged assault and murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father.The prosecution witness deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during in-camera proceedings, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.The post-mortem report of the rape survivor's father was referred by the CBI on Friday, counsel for the victim and her family Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said.The witness was one of the members of the board constituted by AIIMS during the investigation as CBI had sought an opinion on the post-mortem report and whether the injuries inflicted on him on April 3, 2018, had led to his death five days later, a lawyer said.The victim's father was allegedly assaulted by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's aides on April 3 and falsely implicated in an illegal arms possession case. He died on April 9 in the judicial custody.The court has framed murder charges against Sengar and 10 others in the case.The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.