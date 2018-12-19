Court refuses bail to Bhayyu Maharaj's driver in extortion case

Indore (MP), Dec 19 (PTI) A court here Wednesday remanded in judicial custody three men including the driver of the deceased spiritual leader Bhayyu Maharaj, who were arrested in an alleged extortion case. Bhayyu Maharaj, whose real name was Uday Singh Deshmukh, allegedly shot himself dead here on June 12. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anshu Chauhan dismissed the bail applications of Maharaj's driver Kailash Patil and his accomplices Anuraj Rojiya and Sumit Shriwas and remanded them in judicial custody. The three were arrested on December 13 and were in police custody for six days, said district prosecution officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh. After their police custody ended, they were produced in the court. They applied for bail, but the court rejected the pleas. The trio allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Nivesh Badjatya, a lawyer known to Bhayyu Maharaj, on December 10 and threatened to kill him if he did not cough up the money. PTI HWPLAL MAS KRK RHL