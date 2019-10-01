Court refuses in-camera trial in Malegaon blast case

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A special court here refused on Tuesday to conduct the trial in the September, 2008 Malegaon blast case in-camera.The court rejected an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking that the trial be held in-camera.Special NIA Judge V S Padalkar said conducting the trial in a "transparent manner" was among the reasons for rejecting the NIA's plea.An in-camera hearing is conducted in private with only the judge, lawyers, accused and witnesses concerned in attendance.The proceedings of such hearing are not made known to the media or the members of the public.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are among the accused facing trial in connection with a blast near a mosque in Malegaon town of Nashik district in Maharashtra on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and nearly 100 injured. PTI AVI SP GK RC