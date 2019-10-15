Court rejects bail plea of man who had divorced his wife through instant triple talaq

Pakur (Jharkhand), Oct 15 (PTI) A district court here has rejected the bail plea of a man who had divorced his wife by pronouncing "talaq" three times.The bail petition of accused Ibrahim Seikh was turned down by District and Additional Sessions court judge Rakesh Kumar.The judge did not entertain the application of the accused after hearing lawyers of both the sides on Monday.Sheikh's wife Haneefa Bibi had registered a case against her husband under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 in the Malpahari police station of the district on September 9 this year.The new law makes 'talaq-e-biddat' or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.Sheikh, lodged in Pakur jail, had moved the court after his bail prayer was dismissed by a judicial magistrate here recently. PTI CORR SNS IJT