Court rejects interim bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa

Bahraich (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A local court here rejected the interim bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa and one other, arrested last month on poaching charges in Motipur range of Katarniyaghat. The sessions court fixed January 10 as the date for hearing the regular bail applications of Randhawa, whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa and his friend Mahesh Virajdar, district government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said. The duo was arrested on December 26 on poaching charges and a vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number along with a firearm was recovered from them. They were produced before magistrate Shikha Yadav, who had remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. Randhawa, an ace golfer, was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. PTI COR SAB RHL