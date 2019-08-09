Court rejects plea for reinstatement as Bishop of Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) A Kolkata court on Friday rejected a plea of Reverend Ashok Biswas for his reinstatement as the Bishop of the city, observing it is the prerogative of the Church of North India (CNI) to decide on his extension.City Civil Court Sixth Judge P K Mishra rejected the prayer of Biswas.Biswas, who had got two extensions after having attained the age of superannuation of 65 years, claimed the CNI decision to remove him was illegal and he should be reinstated.He claimed he had not yet attained the age of 68 years till which extensions can be granted by CNI to a Commissary or Bishop.Biswas was removed on August 27 last year and will attain the age of 68 years on August 18.The Synod, the highest decision-making body of the CNI, had removed Biswas from the post and appointed Rev Probal Dutta as the new commissary for Calcutta Diocese till a new Bishop was appointed.Rev Paritosh Canning was later appointed as the new Bishop of the city.Biswas, who was to retire in 2016 as the Bishop, had been given two extensions by the Synod. PTI AMR NN ABHABH