Court reserves order on summoning scribe as accused in defamation case filed by Akbar

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday reserved for January 29 its order on whether to summon journalist Priya Ramani as an accused in a defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after listening to arguments from Akbar's lawyer, who said a prima facie case was made out against Ramani. Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media when he was in Nigeria as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, which was denied by him. PTI UK LLP LLP MINMIN