Court seeks Delhi Police reply on Tharoor's plea to travel abroad

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A Delhi court has sought response from the city police on a plea by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, seeking its nod to travel abroad.Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj issued notice to Delhi Police and directed it to file a reply by tomorrow, when he will hear the matter.Tharoor has sought court's permission to travel USA from May 5-20.The former Union minister has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. PTI UK SA