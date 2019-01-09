Court seeks ED's response on journalist Upendra Rai's bail plea

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A court here Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on the bail application of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money-laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.The court directed the agency to file its reply by January 14, when it will hear the matter next.In his bail application, Rai has claimed that he was not required for further custodial interrogation and no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody.The court adjourned the matter after ED's special public prosecutors N K Matta sought time for filing a reply to Rai's application.The ED had earlier told the court that the accused may influence the witnesses and hamper the probe if released.Agency's advocates Samvedna Verma and A R Aditya had also opposed the bail application, saying Rai was an influential person and he may destroy evidence and flee from justice, if he comes out of jail.It had told the court that Rai had extorted money from various persons claiming he had information against them as he was a journalist and that thousands of crore of rupees were extorted. The bail application said that the Delhi-based scribe was ready to abide by any condition imposed by the court. Rai had denied before the court all allegations levelled against him.The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the Tihar jail here, moments after he secured bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.He was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions, getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information, alleged extortion and manipulation of an Income Tax Department case against a Mumbai-bound businessman.However, he recently secured bail from the Delhi High Court in the CBI case.The ED had registered a money laundering case against him based on the CBI FIR. PTI UK PKS TIRTIR