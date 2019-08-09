Court sends businessman Sana Satish Babu to judicial custody

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday sent Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, arrested in connection with the money-laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, to judicial custody.Special Judge Kiran Bansal sent Babu to jail till August 23 after he was produced by the CBI on expiry of his 14-day custodial interrogation.The court also put up his bail application for arguments on August 17.The agency is probing the purported purchase of shares worth Rs 50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi by Babu.The businessman was earlier called as a witness in the money-laundering case but with this development, he has turned an accused. PTI UK SA