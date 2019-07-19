Court sends murder accused to 2-day police remand in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A court in neighbouring Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has sent one of the six accused in a murder case to two days in police remand, officials said Friday. The court in Kairana sent the accused, Vinesh, to police remand on Thursday, they said. Vinesh was allegedly involved in the murder of Siyanand (45), who was shot dead on May 25 this year and was the eyewitness to the killing of his brother Ravinder, who too was shot dead, police said. Siyanand was shot dead on the Meerut-Karnal highway when he was returning home from a sugar mill in Shamli city, they said. PTI CORR MAZ CKCK