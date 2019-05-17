Court sentences man to life imprisonment for kidnap, murder of girl

Berhampur (Odisha), May 17 (PTI) A court in Ganjam district Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a girl.District and Sessions court Judge Bibhu Prasad Routray also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Ganesh Moharana, Public Prosecutor Ajit Kumar Patnaik said.The court pronounced its judgement after examining 38 witnesses, he said, adding both the victim and convict belong to same village.Five years ago, Moharana had kidnapped the 16-year old girl from Golanathara village. Police found her body the next day. PTI CORR AAM RG NSDNSD